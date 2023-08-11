Tahir Raj Bhasin confesses his love for Shah Rukh Khan; recalls buying ‘COOL’ chain from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

In a recent conversation, actor Tahir Raj Bhasin revealed that like any other 90s kid, he too grew up watching Bollywood films, especially those of Shah Rukh Khan since he’s a big fan. Bhasin also shared that his perception on certain things changed after he went abroad for higher studies. Scroll on to read what he said.

Tahir Raj Bhasin shared his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan

In a recent conversation with Varun Duggi for his podcast Take aPause, the 83 actor Tahir Raj Bhasin shared that he once ended up buying the ‘COOL’ chain that Shah Rukh Khan wore in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a 1998 film directed by Karan Johar. He said, “I wore it to school, at the basketball court. Anyone who was a 90s kid and was not heavily inspired/influenced by SRK..I am a Delhi kid and I went to Delhi University as he did. I feel you didn’t have a childhood in India if it wasn’t a part of your growing up. I even wore it in Chandigarh and got asked where I bought it from!”

Tahir Raj Bhasin studied abroad and worked at a coffee shop before entering the film industry

Tahir Raj Bhasin shared during the interview that before he made his way in the film industry, he studied in Melbourne, Australia and even worked part-time at a coffee shop. The actor shared that once you get a student visa, you also get a work permit. So, since Bhasin grew up watching Bollywood films, he shared that he had this idea of going abroad and working in a cafe because that’s what “every Karan Johar movie had taught him”. But later on he confessed that “it’s more romantic in the movies than it is when you actually get there.”

Moreover, the Chhichhore actor revealed that he also dreamt of moving to Mumbai and go on to become a Yash Raj Films or a Dharma Productions hero, but then he realised that it can take upto a month to just find a house to live in the city of dreams. This taught him that “Mumbai has a way of testing and teaching you.”

Tahir Raj Bhasin on the work front

The 36-year-old actor delivered some back-to-back wonderful performances in 2022, and now he is set to shoot for the second season of Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein towards the end of this year.