Tahir Raj Bhasin gets his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin on Thursday posted a string of pictures getting his first vaccine shot for Covid-19. He got the jab in Manali, where he was shooting for an upcoming assignment.
4432 reads Mumbai Updated: May 27, 2021 05:09 pm
Tahir posted the images from the vaccination centre on Instagram. In one photo, he is seen getting his shot, while other frames capture him waiting outside the vaccination centre, as well as snapshots of the centre itself.

"I waited accompanied by the smell of surrounding pine wood at a makeshift primary health centre in Jagatsukh, a tiny village one hour outside of Manali, (which is where I was shooting when lockdowns were announced and have been since). At 11:01, I finally managed to get my first Covishield jab," Tahir wrote. 

He added: "Thank you to the scientific minds who have made this possible and to health care workers on duty in the remotest of districts to make sure we have a shot at a better, safer tomorrow."

The actor will be seen in the films "Looop Lapeta" and "83", as well as the web series "Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein".

Credits :IANS

