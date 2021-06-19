Tahir Raj Bhasin on industry & Mumbai getting back to normal post lockdown: It really feels great
"It really feels great to be back in Mumbai and start working after the country was engulfed in the deadly second wave. Mumbai has a very different energy and I have loved every bit of my time here. It is a city that has given me wind beneath my wings to aspire and soar creatively," says Tahir.
He adds: "I have started dubbing for 'Looop Lapeta'. As soon as I finish this, I will be starting work on a new project that I'm supremely excited about. I have been finishing my brand commitments before I dive into my film commitments."
The actor says he left Mumbai to shoot in different parts of the country as cases spiked in the city. "So, it's great to see Mumbai coming back to normalcy, and for the industry to restart." Tahir says he felt disoriented when shooting was paused in Mumbai. "This is a city of dreams and it's always on, every second of the day. That's the charm of Mumbai. So, it's disorienting to see it shut, for the film industry to be paralysed and for people to not have work," he said.
In "Looop Lapeta", Tahir is paired with Taapsee Pannu. He also has "Bulbul Tarang" coming up opposite Sonakshi Sinha and "Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein"with Shweta Tripathi. Tahir also has "83" lined up for release. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is about India's first World Cup win in 1983, and stars Ranveer Singh as the team captain Kapil Dev. Tahir play legendary opening batsman Sunil Gavaskar.
