Tahir Raj Bhasin mourns loss of Mardaani director Pradeep Sarkar: I will remember him with eternal gratitude

Ace director Pradeep Sarkar, who directed films like Parineeta, Mardaani and Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, passed away at the age of 67. The cause of his unfortunate demise is yet to be revealed. The news of his loss was shared by Hansal Mehta earlier today. Soon after he shared the bad news, several celebs and fans were seen mourning his demise. Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who worked with him in Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani, expressed his grief and sadness.

Tahir Raj Bhasin mourns the loss of Pradeep Sarkar

Tahir recalled his first day on the sets of Mardaani. He revealed how he was nervous before giving his first shot for his debut film. While remembering the late director, Tahir shared, “Woke up to the extremely sad news of passing away of Pradeep Dada. I will always remember him with eternal gratitude as the man who trusted me with Mardaani. He was a maestro whose experience and guidance gave me the confidence to act to my fullest potential in my debut film. He mentored and then gave me space to create a part and in this trust lay his genius.”

He continued, “I remember being extremely nervous on day one of shoot. It was a production heavy day, we were holding up traffic and there were a 100 junior artists on set. An intimidating environment for a first timer. After my first take I waited with baited breath as he watched the monitor. After what seemed like an eternity, he yelled out for the entire set to hear, “that was great!". Just that validation from your first director still rings in my ears when I walk on to a set to this day. He was a visionary par excellence, ahead of his time. He lives on in the films he created. May he rest in peace.”

Pradeep Sarkar was highly known for his work in the Bengali film industry. He made his directorial debut in Bollywood with Parineeta starring Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan, and Sanjay Dutt. His last film on the big screen was Kajol’s Helicopter Eela. Reportedly, his mortal remains will be cremated at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium around 4 pm today.

