Tahir Raj Bhasin offers prayers at the Golden Temple: Super grateful for the journey so far

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings for his journey forward as an artiste.

The actor says he had decided on this trip after he delivered a hat-trick of hits with 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein', 'Ranjish Hi Sahi' and 'Looop Lapeta' on the digital platform earlier this year.

"After the incredible start to the year, I had decided that I will visit the Golden Temple and say a big thank you for the hat-trick of hits. It is definitely the best phase of my career right now and I wanted to seek blessings for the journey forward. This is my third trip to the golden temple and I find that each time it gets more and more magnificent."

Tahir, who is currently shooting a secret project in Punjab, takes a trip down memory lane to recount his past visits to the temple.

"I visited the temple for the first time in college with friends. The second time was just before 'Mardaani' released where I went to thank the universe for the debut project and wish for its success.

"I feel very fortunate that the new project I'm starting is shooting it's first schedule in Punjab and that I have the time to visit the golden temple to soak in some of its palpable positive energy.

"It always amazes me how the aura changes instantly when you step into the temple compound. The sound of the live kirtan streams through the air as the marble and gold structure gleams picture perfect from every angle.

"There is a purity in the air that makes you feel blessed the minute you enter the temple, the intricate gold work detail and Granthis make for a fascinating combination. I want to carry a slice of this cleansed energy with me through the year and hope I can return for a recharge very soon," he added.

