Tahir Raj Bhasin opens up about his Bollywood journey

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin made his Bollywood debut six years ago, and since then has consciously tried to do diverse roles across a myriad of genres.
290 reads Mumbai
ahir, who made his debut as the villain of the 2014 release, "Mardaani", has since then tried various other shades in films like "Force 2", "Manto" and "Chhichhore".

In the upcoming "83", he gives reprising a real-life icon a shot. He plays the legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar in the Kabir Khan film, about India's first-ever World Cup win in 1983.

Recalling his Bollywood journey so far, Tahir told IANS: "It has been a massive roller coaster. There has been an adrenaline rush and a lot of learning on the way, and I have been fortunate to work with incredible directors like Pradeep Sarkar, Nitesh Tiwary, Nandita Das and Kabir Khan. They are great minds."

The actor says he purposely chose to branch out to a variety roles and genres.

"It has been a conscious decision on my part to explore parts and that sort of comes across in the work that has been done. 'Mardaani', for instance, was an all-out crime drama, 'Force 2' and espionage thriller, 'Manto' was a period biopic, and '83' is a sports biopic, while 'Chhichorre' was a college fun film. 'Looop Lapeta', the upcoming film is a heist romantic film," Tahir announced.

"So, I have tried very intentionally to diversify as much as I can, to keep it interesting for myself as well as for others," he declared.

Credits :IANS

