Tahir Raj Bhasin says Aamir Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui inspire him

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has shared that he is inspired by Aamir Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

"People who I count as mentors in cinema aren't always the ones with me on a day to day (basis) but are magnetic people who I've briefly crossed paths with, and it's something they have said or done that left a deep impression on me," Tahir said.

He recalled, in this context, what Aamir told him right after his debut film "Mardaani" released.

" , who I had a chance to meet soon after ‘Mardaani', in a short meeting said never be in a rush and never be afraid to take chances. It seemed cryptic back then but as time passes it makes more sense," Tahir said.

Talking about his "Manto" co-actor Nawazuddin, Tahir said: "My other cinema mentor is Nawazuddin Siddique, who I worked with in ‘Manto'. His work teaches me to never underestimate the audience."

It's been six-years for Tahir in Bollywood. He has featured in films like "Mardaani", "Manto" and "Chhichhore" among many others. He will soon be seen essaying the cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar in Kabir Khan's "83".

He spoke about how he has shaped his destiny in Bollywood. "I'm very proud of the journey I've had in Bollywood. When you begin from scratch, you value the recognition your work gets and the opportunities you've earned because they are built on talent. I consider the parts I've done so far to be a personal collage of experiences," he said.

The actor credits the directors he has collaborated with for having faith in him.

"I've been fortunate to work with some amazing directors. This has led to my growth as an actor and as a person. Every project has taught me to focus on being true to the process. What matters is making a part fun to watch and authentic. The next exciting turn of my career is ‘Looop Lapeta', a thriller comedy where I pair up with a fabulous talent like Taapsee (Pannu). It is something I look forward to," he said.

Tahir recalled: "‘Mardaani' was cast against type and the part of Karan Rastogi/Walt challenged me to stretch my abilities while playing an antihero opposite Rani Mukerji. From doing that to shifting gears in a light-hearted college drama like ‘Chhichhore' and now a romantic lead in ‘Looop Lapeta' is incredibly fulfilling."

