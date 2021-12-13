Tahir Raj Bhasin says cricket has been a lucky charm for him: Started with 'Kai Po Che' & now I'm part of 83

Tahir Raj Bhasin, who is gearing up for the release of the Kabir Khan directorial '83', has revealed that cricket has been a lucky charm for his career.

Tahir essays the role of the legendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar in the film which also stars Ranveer Singh playing the role of Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev.

Revealing how life came full circle for him with '83', the actor said, "'83' is a pitch perfect full circle of being an opening batsman for India on screen. The very first role I did was a 5-minute part as the grown up Ali, the kid who learns to play cricket in 'Kai Po Che'."

He adds, "In '83', I have tried to humbly become Sunil Gavaskar on screen. It was a task at hand but when you enjoy the craft, nothing seems impossible. Incidentally, cricket is common to both these huge milestones of my career."

Talking about his journey so far, Tahir says, "I am super proud of the unique journey I've had in Bollywood. When you don't belong to a film family or have a godfather, the trajectory of your career graph is in your own hands , you map your own course."

The actor loves challenges that are thrown at him, "I want to show people that I'm not afraid of challenges. It all started with 'Kai Po Che' and now I'm part of a stellar film like '83'. I sometimes sit back and appreciate what I have achieved."

Apart from '83', Tahir will also be seen in 'Looop Lapeta' opposite Taapsee Pannu and in 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein', in which he has been paired with Sweta Tripathi. '83' is due for a December 24 release.

