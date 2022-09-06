Tahir Raj Bhasin shares UNSEEN PICS with Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor as Chhichhore turns 3

Sushant Singh Rajput might not be here with us today but he continues to live on in people’s hearts and memories. A glimpse of the same was evident from actor Tahir Raj Bhasin’s latest post on social media as he celebrated three years of their film Chhichhore. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film about a group of college friends, featured SSR with Shraddha Kapoor, Tahir, Varun Sharma, Naveen Polishetty, and Prateik Babbar. On the occasion, Tahir shared a slew of behind-the-scenes pictures with the director and his co-actors. One such picture also featured Sushant.

Among the photos shared by Tahir, one photo featured Tahir with Sushant. Both the actors can be seen being goofy and winking at the camera as they posed for the photo. Another photo featured Shraddha Kapoor with the gang of boys as well. Sharing these photos, Bhasin also wrote a note. He remembered Sushant Singh Rajput too as he made a special mention of him. The caption read, “Celebrating #3yearsofChhichhore today. Living a college campus life as Derek was a mad ride that came with its moments of insane fun. Here’s some BTS snippets from the sets of the @niteshtiwari22 90’s world of Chhichhore .Big shout out to the entire cast and crew who gave it their all and made the film happen. #RememberingSSR (moon emoji) without whom this story would never have been told. @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala #FoxStarStudios.”

As soon as he shared the post, it was flooded with likes and comments from fans and followers.

Swipe left to view Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor’s pictures

Tahir Raj Bhasin was last seen in Looop Lapeta alongside Taapsee Pannu.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan looks pleasing in a floral salwar suit, celebrates ‘belated birthday’ with friends; PICS