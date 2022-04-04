Tahir Raj Bhasin shooting for a secret project in Gujarat? Deets Inside

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin is currently shooting a big 'secret project' for which he is filming in Gujarat for the first time in his career.

Tahir says, "It's fascinating to be shooting in Gujarat for the first time for a secret project that I'm currently filming. I have always loved the fact that as an actor I get to travel the world and experience different cultures. So, I just shot at the salt beds at Kutch and now, I will be shooting across Gujarat in cities like Gondal and Rajkot."

He says after a hat-trick of hits, producers now want to scale up his projects. He says, "I'm fortunate that after a hat-trick of hits, producers want to mount my projects at a certain scale now and this one's definitely one of those projects that put me front and centre to deliver a solid performance. I like such challenges."

Tahir chooses to not disclose much about this project.

He reveals saying, "I play a very different kind of lead in this one but I can't say anything more because the project will be announced soon. As I explore genres and characters, I want to be as diverse as possible and this one's straight up my alley."

