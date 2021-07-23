Tahir Raj Bhasin on upcoming projects amid pandemic: I’m excited for doing different things with every venture

Kai Po Che fame Tahir Raj Bhasin’s enthusiasm remains unaffected amid delays in project releases caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The entire country has been under a strict lockdown ever since the break out of the contagious virus. This resulted in many entertainment projects coming to a standstill. However, with time certain relaxations were issued by the government pertaining to give a green signal to filming movies and TV shows.

Talking about the same, Tahir Raj Bhasin told Hindustan Times, “It’s possible that things might be delayed from the original date they were slated to released on. Kaali Kaali Aankhen, which I finished working on, will release directly on an OTT platform. As for the films, the studios will take the call, as and when.” Although several makers have resorted to opting for OTT release, Tahir’s much-anticipated film 89 awaits for theatres to reopen to its full capacity. However, this delay hasn’t dimmed Tahir’s spirit.

He added, “We’re lucky that it happened at a time when the films needed to be in edit and post production stage after the shoot. The lockdown time was utilised for that.” During the same interaction, Tahir also shed light on his upcoming projects. While doing so, the actor plained that he feels excited to have gotten ample opportunities, herein he can do different things.