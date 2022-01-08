Tahir Raj Bhasin on Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, Ranjish Hi Sahi releasing in January: It’s a great start to 2022

Tahir Raj Bhasin has all the reasons to grin from ear to ear. After all, the actor is all set to have two back to back web releases this month - Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein and Ranjish Hi Sahi and he can’t calm about it. Both the web series have been the talk of the town and have been garnering a lot of appreciation ever since the makers have unveiled the trailers. Speaking about his excitement of having two back to back releases, Tahir called it a perfect start to 2022.

“January is looking like a very special month for me and it’s a great start to 2022. I’m going to keenly observe the feedback that my performance in Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein and Ranjish Hi Sahi is going to trigger. I have gone out on a limb in these two projects to push myself as an actor. My only hope is that people get entertained watching these two projects because I have poured my heart and skill into them,” Tahir was quoted saying. Interestingly, the trailers of Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen and Ranjish Hi Sahi were released on the same day and Tahir has been overwhelmed with the appreciation coming his way.

Talking about it, Tahir stated, “It is really rare and unique for any actor to have two trailer releases on the same day and I’m really happy that both these trailers are being loved by audiences. I didn’t expect this kind of over-pouring of love and conversation and I’m thoroughly enjoying this moment”. Apart from Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen and Ranjish Hi Sahi, the actor will also be seen in Aakash Bhatia directorial Loop Lapeta opposite Taapsee Pannu which will be releasing on February 4, 2022.