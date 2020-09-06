Tahir remembers Sushant Singh Rajput as Chhichhore turns one: This story wouldn’t have been told without him

As Nitesh Tiwari directorial Chhichhore completed a year of release today, Tahir Raj Bhasin remembered his co-star Sushant Singh Rajput with a heartfelt post.

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has left millions of hearts heartbroken and everyone has been yearning to know what transpired with the actor on the fateful day. Ever since then, the social media is inundated with heartfelt tributes for the late actor as his fans continue to cherish his stupendous performances. Recently, Sushant's 2019 release Chhichhore completed a year of its theatrical release. On this occasion, the actor's Chhichhore co-star Tahir Raj Bhasin penned an emotional note remembering Sushant on Instagram.

Tahir posted a collage of pics from the sets of Chhichhore wherein he was seen having fun with Sushant and the other cast of the movie. In the caption, the actor expressed his gratitude towards fans for showering love on the movie. He also remembered Sushant and stated that this story wouldn't have been told without him. "Thank you for all love for Chhichhore. A special prayer of remembrance and gratitude for Sushant without whom this story would never have been told," Tahir added.

Take a look at Tahir Raj Bhasin's post for Chhichhore completed one year and remembering Sushant Singh Rajput:

To note, Chhichhore, which also featured , Varun Sharma, Naveen Polishetty etc in the lead, marked Sushant's last appearance on the silver screen. For the uninitiated, the 34 year old actor was found dead in his Mumbai based residence on June 14. Ever since then there have been speculations about a foul play in the case. As of now, CBI and NCB are investigating the case and have been interrogating people associated with the late actor.

