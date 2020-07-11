Tahira Kashyap on completing her fourth book: 'Women will relate while men will find it interesting'

Writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has completed her fourth book, "The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman", during the coronavirus lockdown

Tahira Kashyap has finished writing her fourth book while at home during the lockdown. "I've finally finished writing 'The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman' and it's been such an enriching experience. I think a lot of women will relate with the book and men will find it an interesting read. The Lockdown period was perfect for me to finish and give enough time to it," Tahira shared.

Tahira is planning to release her book by the end of this year.

Apart from writing, Tahira has also tried to take proper care of her health during the lockdown. With ease in the lockdown restrictions, Tahira started doing cycling outside her home.

"I took to cycling as a sport and also to declutter mentally. But I realised I was viewing the same roads, trees and houses with a different perspective. I was finding beauty in nature that I had never before appreciated, let alone acknowledged. It is extremely therapeutic. Earlier on it meant only exercise for the physical aspect but now it has become a therapy for my mental well being and happiness too," she had shared.

Tahira is currently spending time with her husband Ayushmann Khurrana's family in Chandigarh.

Credits :IANS

Share your comment ×