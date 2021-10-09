Tahira Kashyap diagnosed with Bottle Gourd Toxicity, reveals she was in ICU

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap left her followers in a state of shock after revealing that she was recently in the ICU for two days. The author, who is soon to make her acting debut in Bollywood, shared that she was diagnosed with Bottle Gourd Toxicity. For the unversed, Bottle Gourd Toxicity causes vomiting, diarrhea, upper gastrointestinal bleeding, hypotension, shock and in some cases leads to death.

Sharing a video about the same, Tahira Kashyap informed fans that she would drink a concoction of bottle gourd with turmeric. However, one day it tasted bitter, she still went on to gulp it down. This led to her puking innumerable times. While seeking medical help, Tahira was in the ICU for two days. Now that the star wife has recovered, she made it a point to spread awareness about this lethal food poisoning.

While sharing a clip on her Instagram, Tahira Kashyap wrote, “Sharing deets as doctors also asked me to spread the awareness around too. I have picked my phone on all those who I know have the #greenjuice Bottle gourd toxicity has dire consequences, and dire is an understatement. Please read in between the lines. It’s lethal. In the name of health just don’t keep popping juices! There was a reason why I was in the ICU for the same, don’t want to divulge more gory details, but pls spread the word around.”

Speaking of her professional front, Tahira Kashyap is now gearing up to make her feature film debut in Sharmaji Ki Beti. The movie will also feature Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is quite excited about Tahira’s feature debut in this slice of life comedy drama which is said to be about the modern Indian female experience. Ayushmann, previously, took to social media to shower love on his lady love for her debut.

