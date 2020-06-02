Tahira Kashyap on directing husband Ayushmann Khurrana: Need to earn a position where I deserve to direct him
Tahira Kashyap is making plenty use of her lockdown time and is busy working on her scripts. In a recent interview, Tahira revealed that she may direct a feature film in the near future but she is not too keen on casting husband and actor Ayushmann Khurrana since he is 'senior' to her in the industry. For the unversed, Tahira has successfully directed short films such as 'Toffee' and 'Pinni' which have been well received.
Speaking to TOI, Tahira said, "I am taking baby steps. I am slowly and gradually moving towards that direction. My films, ‘Toffee’ and ‘Pinni’ received a lot of love. I have written a couple of feature films. The intention is to make a feature film. Because of this lockdown, now there is a pause button on everybody’s lives. I don’t know what the future holds but the dreams and aspirations are certainly there."
On being asked if she would like to direct her husband Ayushmann and one of the finest actors currently, Tahira revealed, "I would really love to work with him from the perspective of directing a wonderful artist. He has grown tremendously as an artist. But at the same time, he is senior to me when it comes to working. So I need to earn myself a couple of films or a position where I deserve to direct him." Tahira made her directorial debut in 2018 and her short film 'Pinni' stars Neena Gupta.
