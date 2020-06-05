Tahira Kashyap dons Ayushmann Khurrana's jacket in her own stylish way; Says 'We believe in gender fluidity'

Tahira Kashyap takes over Ayushmann Khurrana's wardrobe and dons his quirky jacket giving it an uber-cool look.

Due to the lockdown, Ayushmann Khurrana has been using this quarantine period to spend some quality time with his family which the actor misses due to his hectic schedules. Ayushmann has also been updating fans with the titbit of his quarantine life on social media. From sharing his poetry to posting stunning pictures, the Andhadhun actor's social media game is on point. Not only this but his social media feed sees a lot of beautiful snaps with wife Tahira Kashyap and his kids Virajveer and Varushka.

Recently, Tahira shared a collage of her and Ayushmann where the two were donning similar jackets and it looks like she has taken over the latter's wardrobe. Well, looks like Tahira has for surely loved this quirky jacket of hubby and hence decided to wear it in her own stylish way. Tahira added an extra coolness to Ayushmann's suave look. The jacket was black in colour white prints of CDs on it. Tahira too wore a black tee inside the jacket and paired up her look with cool sunglasses just like the actor. Sharing the picture, Tahira wrote, "We believe in gender fluidity (with a heart emoji)" Sharing Tahira's story on his account, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor wrote, "Umm..."

(Also Read: Tahira Kashyap on directing husband Ayushmann Khurrana: Need to earn a position where I deserve to direct him)

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Tahira revealed that she may direct a feature film in the near future but she is not too keen on casting husband Ayushmann Khurrana since he is 'senior' to her in the industry. For the unversed, Tahira has successfully directed short films such as 'Toffee' and 'Pinni' which have been well received.

On the work front, 2020 began on a high note for Ayushmann as his last film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan got great reviews from fans and critics. Now, he will be seen in Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar and is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 12th June 2020.

Check out the picture here:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×