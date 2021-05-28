  1. Home
Tahira Kashyap enjoys her mid-day ’PAWer’ nap with her dog Peanut

Filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap shared an Instagram picture on Friday enjoying a siesta with her puppy dog Peanut, which was captured by her husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana.
10833 reads Mumbai
In the image, Tahira is casually dressed in a striped T-shirt and black shorts, with a few books and her phone lying around. Tahira and Peanut are both blissfully dozing, unaware of being clicked.

"@ayushmannk caught us napping! #peanut #siesta #puppylove (got some of my best company in bed (book emoji) and (dog emoji) and yea (phone emoji) too!)," she captioned the image.

Author and producer Twinkle Khanna took to the comment section and wrote: "So cute." Ayushmann and Tahira were childhood sweethearts. The two got married in 2008. The couple welcomed their son Virajveer in 2012 and daughter Varushka in 2014. Ayushmann's upcoming roster includes "Anek", "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui" and in "Doctor G".

Credits :IANS

