Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is ‘levitating’ on the night shoot of her Bollywood debut ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’; WATCH

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana will be making her feature film debut with ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’. The film stars Saiyami Kher, Sakshi Tanwar, and Divya Dutta in leading parts. Tahira shared a video on her Instagram handle from the sets of the film. Tahira wrote in the caption, “I got you moonlight, you’re my starlight, I need you all night, come on dance with me! I’m levitating!” took to the comment section and wrote, “Dua main yaad rakhna”. Sharib Hashmi also poured love in the comment section and wrote, “Literally super duuupar se bhi ooopar”.

Tahira while announcing the film on Instagram wrote in the caption, “Feeling so numb! Can’t believe it’s finally happening I feel only gratitude”. She further wrote, “Eternally grateful to all those people who are bringing my dream, the story so close to my heart to life. It's too good to be true but I guess 'winter always turns to spring'. This film has seen me through various states and stages of life but all that I have learned from my practice, my mother and my partner is to never give up. And I was supported with like-minded people who were there through and through with me on this journey, thank you for making this palpable! Thank you for your support on this."

Take a look at the post:

Tahira also showed gratitude for the cast and crew of her film. She wrote, “I think it was a wait worth it’s while as I was just waiting for my dream team both on and off screen to come on board @divyadutta25 @saiyami #sakshi and my two little women @vanshika_taparia @aristamehta and the talented @mrfilmistaani thank you so much for believing in #sharmajikibeti and me. Also we have the cool @ravjeetsingh7 @dabasparvin and @sushant_ghadge”.

