Tahira Kashyap to make her feature debut with Sharmaji Ki Beti and Ayushmann Khurrana is all hearts for it

Ayushmann Khurrana is a proud husband and he has all the reasons to feel so. After all, his wife Tahira Kashyap is all set to make her feature debut with Sharmaji Ki Beti. The movie will also feature Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta and Saiyami Kher in the lead. As the makers announced the movie, Ayushmann is quite excited about Tahira’s feature debut in this slice of life comedy drama which is said to be about the modern Indian female experience.

Sharmaji Ki Beti is expected to be a story of Sharmas that will be relatable to every person around irrespective of their age, families, fantasies etc as it will be a story of mothers, daughters, partners, friends and above that womanhood. Interestingly, it is a new phase for Tahira who has already carved a niche for herself as an author and director. And while Ayushmann has always been her pillar of strength, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor shared his excitement on social media and shared the post of movie announcement on Instagram. Ayushmann captioned the post as, “Her debut film” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana’s post:

Talking about her feature debut, Tahira told Bollywood Hungama, “Sharmaji Ki Beti is like an extension of my personality as it is inspired by various incidents and characters I have met, experienced and observed in real life. It will always hold a very special place in my heart because it's the first script I ever wrote. I am thrilled that it is coming to life as my directorial debut venture in the feature film space. It is an amalgamation of emotions striking the perfect balance, with a happy, relatable, emotional and inspiring narrative. A big shoutout to the formidable cast and crew we've put together for this exciting journey, and to Applause and Ellipsis for continuing to believe in brave set-ups and subjects and giving new talent an opportunity”. The movie is expected to hit the floors this month and is expected to be shot in Mumbai and Chandigarh.

