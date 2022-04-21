Tahira Kashyap pens a birthday note for her ‘jaan’ Varushka; Dad Ayushmann Khurrana showers love

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are beaming with joy as their daughter Varushka turned a year older on Thursday. To wish her daughter, Tahira penned a beautiful note for her ‘jaan’ and shared several unseen pictures of Varushka on social media. “My accomplice, my partner in crime/travels/adventure/books, my story teller, my bouncing board , my tiniest AD, my everything, my jaan you are the best thing that happened to me! Happy birthday my baby,” she wrote. Dad Ayushmann Khurrana rushed to the post and left an array of red heart emojis for her daughter.

Earlier, the 'Vicky Donor' actor shared a quirky post on Varushka's birthday and captioned it as, "Happy birthday my chota baby," followed by a red heart emoji. Many Bollywood celebrities left birthday wishes for Ayushmann and Tahira’s daughter. Singer Neeti Mohan wrote, "Happy birthday Varushki." "Uiiiiii cutieeeee Happy birthday Varushkiiiii," said Shakti Mohan. Singer Khushboo wrote, “Omggggg so so cute ! Happy birthday dear Varushka. May you grow up to be as fiery as your mom”. Apart from them, Mouni Roy, Bhumi Pednekar, Maniesh Paul, and Neha Dhupia dropped heart emoticons on the post.

Take a look:

To note, the couple got married in November 2008. In January 2012, the couple welcomed their first child, Virajveer, and later in 2014, they got blessed with their daughter Varushka.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana has a stellar lineup of films in 2022. He will be next seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Anek, Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G, and Aanand L. Rai’s Action Hero.

