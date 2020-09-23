  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Tahira Kashyap is 'proud' of Ayushmann Khurrana as he makes it to Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2020

As Ayushmann Khurrana became the only Indian actor to make it to Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2020, fans started to celebrate on social media. Tahira Kashyap also lauded her husband on social media and expressed pride in his achievement.
Mumbai
Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann KhurranaTahira Kashyap is 'proud' of Ayushmann Khurrana as he makes it to Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2020
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is on cloud nine as he managed to become the only actor in the Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2020. Not just this, Deepika Padukone paid a tribute to him with a note of praise for him and his hard work. As soon as the list was revealed, everyone started wishing Ayushmann and his wife Tahira Kashyap took to social media to express pride in her husband's achievement. Tahira, who has always backed Ayushmann and his endeavors, was filled with pride in his big achievement. 

Taking to Instagram, Tahira shared Ayushmann's post on being among the Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2020 and wrote, "Proud of You," with a heart emoticon. In the most adorable way, Tahira expressed herself and lauded her husband for his hard work over the years. Not just Tahira, many other celebs joined her in congratulating Ayushmann for his achievement. Bhumi Pednekar, who has worked with Khurrana several times, lauded him. Aparshakti Khurana was also elated for his brother. 

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi, Neena Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy, Badshah and more also dropped in comments to wish Ayushmann on being a part of the prestigious power list of 2020. 

Take a look at Tahira Kashyap's post for Ayushmann:

Meanwhile, Ayushmann and Tahira are spending time with kids in Chandigarh. They often drop adorable photos on social media of the same. Be it heading for a getaway to Kasauli or just chilling at home, the duo never fails to leave the internet impressed with their PDA. Meanwhile, Ayushmann is training for his next with Abhishek Kapoor where he will be seen as a cross-functional athlete who falls in love with a girl. Vaani Kapoor will be seen with Ayushmann in the film.  

Also Read|Ayushmann Khurrana ONLY Indian actor in Time's 100 most Influential People of 2020; Deepika Padukone hails him

Credits :Tahira Kashyap Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s wax statue in West Bengal’s Asansol. Watch the FULL video in making
“Payal Ghosh to file a police complaint against Anurag Kashyap”, says Payal’s lawyer advocate Nitin Satpute
“Apun Instagram pe bhot nanga naach kiya”; Rhea’s video surfaces online. Watch until the end!
Tara Sutaria’s stylist Meagan Concessio on styling Tara, Shanaya & Khushi Kapoor, Diet Sabya and more
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement