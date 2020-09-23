Tahira Kashyap is 'proud' of Ayushmann Khurrana as he makes it to Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2020

As Ayushmann Khurrana became the only Indian actor to make it to Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2020, fans started to celebrate on social media. Tahira Kashyap also lauded her husband on social media and expressed pride in his achievement.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is on cloud nine as he managed to become the only actor in the Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2020. Not just this, Deepika Padukone paid a tribute to him with a note of praise for him and his hard work. As soon as the list was revealed, everyone started wishing Ayushmann and his wife Tahira Kashyap took to social media to express pride in her husband's achievement. Tahira, who has always backed Ayushmann and his endeavors, was filled with pride in his big achievement.

Taking to Instagram, Tahira shared Ayushmann's post on being among the Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2020 and wrote, "Proud of You," with a heart emoticon. In the most adorable way, Tahira expressed herself and lauded her husband for his hard work over the years. Not just Tahira, many other celebs joined her in congratulating Ayushmann for his achievement. Bhumi Pednekar, who has worked with Khurrana several times, lauded him. Aparshakti Khurana was also elated for his brother.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi, Neena Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy, Badshah and more also dropped in comments to wish Ayushmann on being a part of the prestigious power list of 2020.

Take a look at Tahira Kashyap's post for Ayushmann:

Meanwhile, Ayushmann and Tahira are spending time with kids in Chandigarh. They often drop adorable photos on social media of the same. Be it heading for a getaway to Kasauli or just chilling at home, the duo never fails to leave the internet impressed with their PDA. Meanwhile, Ayushmann is training for his next with Abhishek Kapoor where he will be seen as a cross-functional athlete who falls in love with a girl. Vaani Kapoor will be seen with Ayushmann in the film.

