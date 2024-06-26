Tahira Kashyap recalls being asked to cast ‘young male A-list actor’ in Sharmajee Ki Beti for THIS reason; reveals reason behind delay

Tahira Kashyap is all set to launch her first feature film, Sharmajee Ki Beti. As an accomplished writer and director of short films, she brings a heartwarming tale featuring Sakshi Tanwar, Saiyami Kher, and Divya Dutta in prominent roles. Recently, she revealed that she was asked to cast a 'young male A-lister actor' to secure approval for the project.

Tahira Kashyap discussses delays behind her film Sharmajee Ki Beti

Tahira Kashyap recently explained the delays behind her film. In an interview with News 18, she mentioned her curiosity about the reasons, noting that the film Sharmajee Ki Beti was neither offensive nor problematic. She emphasized the importance of staying true to one’s vision, even when others might not agree or might push for conforming to certain stereotypes, including casting choices, to get a film made.

Tahira Kashyap was asked to cast ‘young male A-list actor’

She further shares that finding producers was challenging, as many suggested she include a male star to make the film more marketable. She recalls, "I was expected to have a male protagonist because that’s the way to get the budgets. It was one of the suggestions I got. They told me that if I want my project to be greenlit and see the light of day, I should consider writing a draft where I have a young male A-lister actor."

Advertisement

Tahira mentioned that she ignored those suggestions and remained steadfast in her approach. She acknowledged that she chose a more difficult path by not giving in to such pressures and said, “I think I took a harder route by not succumbing to these temptations and stuck to my vision and that’s also why I think this film took its time.” She also pointed out that various personal events and the pandemic caused further delays, impacting many projects, including hers.

Tahira expressed her joy that her film is finally being released. She likened the experience to a child finding not just a home, but a palace, emphasizing that although the journey took time, it was ultimately worthwhile.

She shared that it was the male producers at Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment who ultimately supported Sharmajee Ki Beti. Tahira acknowledged that the journey was not hers alone, as many people believed in her vision. She feels fortunate to have had the support of both women and men, highlighting that her male producers were passionate about the film and stood by it. "My producers are all men and it’s amazing and lovely that they strongly felt about my film too and stuck by it," she said.

Advertisement

Sharmajee Ki Beti is all set to release on Amazon Prime on June 28.

On the personal front, Tahira Kashyap is married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana. They tied the knot on November 1, 2008, and have two children: a son named Virajveer and a daughter named Varushka.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap on their break-up after Roadies; 'This is why we have lasted for so long'