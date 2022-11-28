Tahira Kashyap REVEALS she borrowed money from Ayushmann Khurrana for her debut feature film; READ

Nobody’s life is perfect! Every individual has to face challenges in life in order to achieve something. Tahira Kashyap ’s life is no exception to this fact. Attending a session at the International Film Festival of India (IIFI) in Goa, Tahira Kashyap revealed that she borrowed money from her husband-actor Ayushmann Khurrana for her debut feature film, Sharmaji Ki Beti.

In a conversation with the news agency Press Trust of India, Tahira Kashyap, on the sidelines of IFFI, Goa said, “I'm a compulsive storyteller. It was a part of my growing up process. All that I used to do as a kid was tell stories. have loved telling stories, be it whatever medium -- theatre, radio, podcasts, novels, short films and now features. I have inherently been a storyteller all my life and I absolutely love it.”

However, being a storyteller is not easy. Highlighting this, she mentioned that she was compelled to switch over multiple jobs to be what she wanted to be in her career–a storyteller.

"Everyone has their journey. We do four-five things, and then we realize that this is what I want to do. There is a huge section of people who know what they want to do ever since they are young. But I was lost for most of my life. I picked various jobs -- in the corporate sector, teaching, radio, and events -- and after a point, I realized whenever I was involved with a creative job or storytelling, I would really get excited about it," she told PTI.

She added, “I borrowed money from my husband to make my first short film, about which I was very conscious. I knew this is what I wanted to be but I needed a sort of push. I am very grateful for those little openings. But after a point, you are on your own.”

Tahira, as reported by PTI, was part of an ‘In Conversation’ session at the Film Bazaar in Panaji in the ongoing 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).