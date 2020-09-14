  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Tahira Kashyap’s birthday wish for ‘soulmate’ Ayushmann Khurrana is all about cake smash & a whole lot of love

Ayushmann Khurrana has turned a year older today. On his birthday, wife Tahira Kashyap has come up with the sweetest way to wish her husband. Her social media post for Ayushmann will make you feel warm and fuzzy.
273774 reads Mumbai Updated: September 14, 2020 07:25 pm
Tahira Kashyap’s birthday wish for ‘soulmate’ Ayushmann Khurrana is all about cake smash & a whole lot of loveTahira Kashyap’s birthday wish for ‘soulmate’ Ayushmann Khurrana is all about cake smash & a whole lot of love
  • 17
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has turned a year older and on his birthday, wife Tahira Kashyap ensured that she wishes him in the most adorable way. The gorgeous couple never fails to set goals for everyone and every time, they share a photo with each other, it ends up going viral. Once again, as Ayushmann turned a year older, his wife Tahira took to social media to drop the sweetest wish for her ‘soulmate,’ and well, it was all about love, celebrations, and a whole lot of cake. 

Tahira took to Instagram and penned a sweet note for Ayushmann on his birthday. However, along with it, she shared the most adorable photo of the birthday boy. With cake smashed all over his face, Ayushmann looked too cute to handle while Tahira pretended to lick it off his face. The cute expressions of the couple in the photo were a delight to see and well, the birthday wish that came along with it for the Dream Girl star was even more adorable. 

Tahira wrote, “Having my cake and eating it too! @ayushmannk #happybirthdaysoulmate.” As soon as Tahira shared the photo, fans started pouring in sweet wishes for the handsome star. Many celebs too commented on the photo and extended warm wishes to Ayushmann. Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others commented on Tahira’s birthday wished and sent out birthday love to the actor. 

Take a look at Tahira Kashyap’s birthday wish for Ayushmann Khurrana:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Having my cake and eating it too! @ayushmannk #happybirthdaysoulmate

A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap) on

Meanwhile, currently, Ayushmann and Tahira are in Chandigarh with kids Virajveer and Varushka. Recently, Ayushmann shared the cutest photo of his daughter Varushka on social media and proved that he is a doting dad. While in Chandigarh, Ayushmann has kicked off his training for his next with Abhishek Kapoor. The film will star Ayushmann as a cross-functional athlete and for it, he is prepping. Along with Ayushmann, the film stars Vaani Kapoor. It is expected to go on floors soon. It will be helmed by Abhishek Kapoor. 

Also Read|Happy Birthday Ayushmann Khurrana: 10 unconventional roles played by the actor that won hearts

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Anonymous 2 days ago

She is uggs

Anonymous 2 days ago

Looks like half the people in this comment section can’t understand a joke and like to spread hate for no reason. It’s just a wife wishing her husband happy birthday so if you don’t have anything nice to say then don’t say it.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Well these sort of attention seeking jokers are getting on nerves now.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Another attention seeking idiot.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Sheeeeeee Bollywood Hollywood tollywood any one of begger and cheapest persons in the world 008

Anonymous 2 days ago

Yuck

Anonymous 2 days ago

Who cares! They're all druggies!

Anonymous 2 days ago

Cheap ,, two creeps

Anonymous 2 days ago

Such an ugly picture

Anonymous 2 days ago

2 unattractive people.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Happy birthday dear Ayushmann. Lots of love.

Anonymous 2 days ago

That pic eww

Anonymous 3 days ago

Empowered new India ! No inhibitions. Blind imitation of the west ! His wife is really something. She is one attention seeker.

Anonymous 3 days ago

And a weird weird dresser too

Anonymous 3 days ago

TMI -- too much information. No thanks. Plus I always notice when there is TMI, then something is amiss in the real life.

Anonymous 3 days ago

Wife is older and insecure.

Anonymous 3 days ago

There is something called private life .. please keep it to your self... too much of revealing is nauseating sometimes.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement