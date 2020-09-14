Tahira Kashyap’s birthday wish for ‘soulmate’ Ayushmann Khurrana is all about cake smash & a whole lot of love

Ayushmann Khurrana has turned a year older today. On his birthday, wife Tahira Kashyap has come up with the sweetest way to wish her husband. Her social media post for Ayushmann will make you feel warm and fuzzy.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has turned a year older and on his birthday, wife Tahira Kashyap ensured that she wishes him in the most adorable way. The gorgeous couple never fails to set goals for everyone and every time, they share a photo with each other, it ends up going viral. Once again, as Ayushmann turned a year older, his wife Tahira took to social media to drop the sweetest wish for her ‘soulmate,’ and well, it was all about love, celebrations, and a whole lot of cake.

Tahira took to Instagram and penned a sweet note for Ayushmann on his birthday. However, along with it, she shared the most adorable photo of the birthday boy. With cake smashed all over his face, Ayushmann looked too cute to handle while Tahira pretended to lick it off his face. The cute expressions of the couple in the photo were a delight to see and well, the birthday wish that came along with it for the Dream Girl star was even more adorable.

Tahira wrote, “Having my cake and eating it too! @ayushmannk #happybirthdaysoulmate.” As soon as Tahira shared the photo, fans started pouring in sweet wishes for the handsome star. Many celebs too commented on the photo and extended warm wishes to Ayushmann. Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kundra and others commented on Tahira’s birthday wished and sent out birthday love to the actor.

Take a look at Tahira Kashyap’s birthday wish for Ayushmann Khurrana:

Meanwhile, currently, Ayushmann and Tahira are in Chandigarh with kids Virajveer and Varushka. Recently, Ayushmann shared the cutest photo of his daughter Varushka on social media and proved that he is a doting dad. While in Chandigarh, Ayushmann has kicked off his training for his next with Abhishek Kapoor. The film will star Ayushmann as a cross-functional athlete and for it, he is prepping. Along with Ayushmann, the film stars Vaani Kapoor. It is expected to go on floors soon. It will be helmed by Abhishek Kapoor.

