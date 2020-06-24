Tahira Kashyap says she does not want to forget she's also a part of nature

  1. Home
After posting a motley of pictures of nature, filmmaker-author Tahira Kashyap Khurrana was in the mood for selfies.
Tahira, wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, took to Instagram and shared a selfie where she flaunts her curls and hoop earrings, in light-hued floral top.

"Just... Have been clicking nature for a while, don't want to forget I am a part of it too!" she wrote alongside the image.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Just... . Have been clicking nature for a while, don’t want to forget I am a part of it too!

A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap) on

Tahira has started going out for cycle rides, what with lockdown restrictions being relaxed. She is currently working on her book and next feature film. Before the lockdown, she came up with a short film titled "Pinni", which features veteran actress Neena Gupta.

