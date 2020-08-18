Tahira Kashyap shares first look of her unreleased book 'The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman'; Take a look

Tahira Kashyap submitted the manuscript for her forthcoming book titled ‘The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman’ and shared a glimpse of the first look.

Filmmaker-author Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has been using her time amid the ongoing lockdown in a very productive way. The screenwriter has been using the time to develop ideas and write her lockdown tale series. Magnificently, Tahira recently confirmed that she has finished her long-awaited book titled ‘The 12 Commandments of Being A Woman’ amid the lockdown and will now be submitting the final manuscript for the same. She first debuted as an author in 2011 with her book ‘I Promise’. It was by her next novel titled ‘Souled Out’.

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, then co-authored her husband Ayushmann Khurrana’s biography titled ‘Cracking the Code: My Journey in Bollywood’. Now, her forthcoming book, ‘The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman’ that is published by Juggernaut Books, is a quirky take towards the experiences of being a woman and becoming a woman. Taking to her Instagram account, Tahira recently shared a sneak peek into her writing corner revealing she submitted her manuscript. She uploaded a picture of her showcasing the title of her book, with a big grin on her face.

Here is Tahira's post:

She captioned the post saying, “A sneak peek into my writing corner! Submitted my manuscript can’t contain my excitement of sharing the crazy commandments of being a woman! All I can say is this corner that I work from brings out the outrageous me @juggernaut.in #newbeginnings #writersdesk #readersnook #writersofig #womenforwomen #womenwriters #womenwritersofindia #drivingmondaybluesaway #the12commandmentsofbeingawoman.”

With the final manuscript being submitted, and the book expected to release by the end of 2020, there is a lot of excitement steaming up amongst fans of the author to read it. And now after getting a glimpse of the first look, we definitely are on pins and can’t wait to read Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s forthcoming book and learn what she is bringing new to the table this time around.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Tahira Kashyap pens down her lockdown tale from Chandigarh

Credits :Instagram Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×