Tahira Kashyap shares PHOTO of ‘hot boy’ Ayushmann Khurrana & reveals the hilarious reason why he’s shirtless

Tahira Kashyap shared a candid shirtless photo of Ayushmann Khurrana, reading a book on a rainy day. She joked that his clothes were kept out for drying.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. Be it their cute social media PDA, or candid photos surfacing online, the two always win hearts with their chemistry. They often share their beautiful photos with their fans and followers. Notably, Tahira, who is known for her great sense of humour, often unleashes her funny side via her posts. Today, the star wife tried to spread some cheer amid the pandemic by sharing pictures of her favourite things, including Ayushmann.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tahira shared a shirtless picture of the Bala actor wherein he can be seen reading a book on a rainy day. Calling him a hot boy, she also revealed the funny reason why he’s shirtless. Sharing the candid click, the writer wrote, “Also all things I like! (Part 2) Chai, kitaab, lamp, study table, rain and this hot boy @ayushmannk. Music director Rochak Kohli commented on the post, “Mere bhai ke kapde kahan gaye behen (Where are my brother’s clothes sister),” along with a crying emoji. Replying to him, Tahira joked that they were in the process of drying. She wrote, “@rochakkohli sukhne daalen hain sab... oho upar se yeh baarish, ab bas aise hi hai.” (I have kept them for drying… Now with the rains, this is how he is).

Check out Tahira Kashyap’s Instagram post below:

Earlier, Tahira had shared her picture with daughter Varushka wearing a T-shirt dress with Tika the Iggy on it. Alongside it, she had written, “Hope everyone is safe! Everything fav in this pic- mumbai rains, chai, the little one, papaya planter and TIKA THE IGGY! We are BIG @tikatheiggy fans! P.s- it’s not a paid post, we three are true blue tika fans!”

