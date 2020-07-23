Tahira Kashyap shares a throwback picture with her 'little antithesis' on social media

Writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has shared throwback pictures Instagram that feature her with daughter Varushka, whom she lovingly refers to as her little antithesis.

The photos shared by Tahira on Instagram are from a vacation in Nassau, Bahamas. "Throwback with my little antithesis. She definitely likes to dress up and always has an opinion on what I wear. And I can see the future where she is going to get really upset when she gets my pajamas and shorts as her hereditary wealth!" Tahira captioned the images. She added: "Till then it's these pouts and beautiful memories. #throwbackthursday #throwbackwithdaughters #throwback #nassau #nassaubahamas #bahamas #daughter #daughtersarethebest."

On the work front, Tahira has finished writing her fourth book "The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman", during the Covid lockdown. Apart from writing, Tahira has also tried to take proper care of her health during the lockdown. With ease in the lockdown restrictions, Tahira started cycling outside her home. She is currently spending time with her husband Ayushmann Khurrana's family in Chandigarh.

Credits :IANS

