Tahira Kashyap wants women to be selflessly selfish in her latest VIDEO; Check out

Tahira Kashyap doesn’t need any introduction. She is also a renowned author and an advocate for self-love. In her posts, she has mentioned how important it is for women to be self-independent and most importantly love themselves. Well, preaching a new lesson in self-love, the star wife shared a new video on her Instagram handle and asked women to be kind towards themselves first and be selflessly selfish.

Unveiling the video as #WomensWednesday, Tahira posted a reel clarifying the dilemma most women face trapped between responsibilities towards others and the necessity of self-love and captioned it as, "It’s still work in progress for me! But it’s the only way to be! To become happy myself and then become a beacon, reservoir and the biggest source of happiness for those around…. But it all starts with filling my own vessel up with my happiness, my dreams and my aspirations You agree?! #reelitfeelit #reels #noguilt".

Emerging as an influential icon and an idol for womanhood, Tahira's unabashed approach to embracing individuality resonates with women across quarters, empowering them to make their own decisions in tandem with their responsibilities towards society.

Known for her unique style of story-telling with a candid, quirky, honest, humorous yet substantial approach, Tahira's books, as well as films, carve a place in people's minds making her relatable with the masses. The author of best-selling books, Tahira has garnered praises for her short films Toffee, Pinni, and Quaranteen Crush, and is all set to make her debut with her first directorial feature film 'Sharmajee Ki Beti'.

