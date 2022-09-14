Tahira Kashyap wishes 'personal sunshine' Ayushmann Khurrana on his birthday: You inspire me in so many ways

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most talented actors in the Hindi film industry. He made his big Bollywood debut with the 2012 film, Vicky Donor opposite Yami Gautam in the lead. His acting skills have won millions of hearts through films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl, Bala, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, and more. The actor celebrates his birthday today and on this occasion, Ayushmann received a special wish from his wifey Tahira Kashyap on social media.

Tahira shared an unseen picture with Ayushmann and penned a heartfelt note that read: "Soulmate. Always by your side. Happy birthday to the best human being I know. My personal sunshine! You inspire me in so many ways. Kamaal insaan ho." Reacting to the photo, the actor commented: "you’re the best human." Meanwhile, the actor celebrated his birthday eve in an intimate celebration at home with Tahira and his brother-actor Aparshakti Khurana. Sharing the photo, Aparshakti tagged Ayushmann and Tahira and wrote, "Happy Baddayy Ayush Bhaiya," followed by a heart emoji.