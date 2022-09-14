Tahira Kashyap wishes 'personal sunshine' Ayushmann Khurrana on his birthday: You inspire me in so many ways
On Ayushmann Khurrana's birthday, his wife Tahira Kashyap penned a heartfelt note for him.
Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most talented actors in the Hindi film industry. He made his big Bollywood debut with the 2012 film, Vicky Donor opposite Yami Gautam in the lead. His acting skills have won millions of hearts through films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl, Bala, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, and more. The actor celebrates his birthday today and on this occasion, Ayushmann received a special wish from his wifey Tahira Kashyap on social media.
Tahira shared an unseen picture with Ayushmann and penned a heartfelt note that read: "Soulmate. Always by your side. Happy birthday to the best human being I know. My personal sunshine! You inspire me in so many ways. Kamaal insaan ho." Reacting to the photo, the actor commented: "you’re the best human." Meanwhile, the actor celebrated his birthday eve in an intimate celebration at home with Tahira and his brother-actor Aparshakti Khurana. Sharing the photo, Aparshakti tagged Ayushmann and Tahira and wrote, "Happy Baddayy Ayush Bhaiya," followed by a heart emoji.
Check out Tahira Kashyap's wish for Ayushmann Khurrana:
Recently, Ayushmann, Tahira and their children Virajveer Khurrana, and Varushka Khurrana jetted off to Europe for a family vacation.
On the work front, the actor was recently seen in Anek alongside J.D. Chakravarthy, Andrea Kevichüsa, Manoj Pahwa, and Kumud Mishra. Directed by Anubhav Sinha who also co-produced it with T-Series. Next, Ayushmann will be next seen in Doctor G, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha in supporting roles. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the Doctor G team has locked the release date for the film. “Doctor G is targeting a theatrical release on October 14, 2022," said the source.
Apart from this, Ayushmann also has An Action Hero and will also feature Jaideep Ahlawat. It is slated to release on December 2nd, 2022. The film is backed by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series and filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions.
ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates birthday with wifey Tahira Kashyap; Aparshakti Khurana shares PIC