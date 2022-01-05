Tahira Kashyap on working with husband Ayushmann Khurrana: Don’t know whether it’ll be magical or devastating

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana have stood by each other like rock-solid pillars. While the couple is strong together, they have achieved heights in their individual careers. Tahira in a recent interview was asked if she would like to work with Ayushmann and direct her husband in a film. Speaking to India Today, the filmmaker admitted that it is difficult to work with spouses and that she enjoys the space that they are in right now.

“We both work and we come home and spend quality time with each other. I don't know how it will be having him on set or the other way round. I don't know whether it will be magical or devastating. Not sure whether we will bring out the best in each other or will carry daggers and knives every day to the sets. All I can say is that we are really happy in our space currently," she said.

Tahira further revealed that the couple shares their script ideas with each other. She also informed that Ayushmann even makes her watch the first edits of his films and the same goes for him, whatever she writes or shoots, she makes it a point to share it with him.

In terms of work, a few months back, writer Tahira announced her feature film debut ‘Sharmaji Ki Beti’. The film will feature Divya Dutta, Sakshi Tanvar, and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles. Whereas, Ayushmann will next be seen in ‘Doctor G’ along with Rakul Preet.