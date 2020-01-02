Tahira Kashyap's birthday wish for her and Ayushmann Khurrana's son is full of love & positivity; See Post

Tahira Kashyap took to Instagram to post an adorable birthday wish for her and Ayushmann's son Virajveer Khurrana who turns 8.

Ayushmann Khurrana jet off to the Bahamas along with his wife Tahira Kashyap and two adorable kids to usher in the new year. And it has been a few days since the family are spending quality time in the tropical nation. Fans and followers of the couple are also in for a treat as Tahira and Ayushmann have been sharing pictures and videos on social media. From sun kissed selfies to flaunting their perfectly done braids, the family of four is definitely living it up. Today, Tahira took to Instagram to post an adorable birthday wish for her and Ayushmann's son Virajveer Khurrana who turns 8.

Sharing a solo and smiling picture of Virajveer, Tahira wished her 'everything' and wrote, "My everything! Wish you a blessed one! And you share your birthday with a great man of great vision #daisakuikeda may you follow the ideology of humanity and love over anything else. To have acceptance and to value people."

Tahira added, "Spread the love that you have and see your happiness grow too. My birthday boy I love you (heart emoji)" The picture was liked by many, with one follower commenting, "Little Ayushman," on Virajveer's adorable photo.

Tahira and Ayushmann are also doting parents to a daughter named Varushka Khurrana who is five-years-old. While on their holiday, the family also enjoyed some downtime with and Nick Jonas at a Jonas Brothers concert.

