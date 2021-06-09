  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Tahira Khurrana shares her new look on social media

Filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap has ditched her natural hair colour for fiery red, going by her post on social media on Wednesday.
4432 reads Mumbai
Tahira Khurrana shares her new look on social media Tahira Khurrana shares her new look on social media
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Tahira posted a picture on Instagram, which showed her flaunting the red tresses as she posed near a window. "That's me! #redhair #redhead #bleedred," she wrote as the caption.

Last week, Tahira shared a picture on the photo-sharing website enjoying a siesta with her dog Peanut, which was captured by her husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

Ayushmann and Tahira were childhood sweethearts. The two got married in 2008. The couple welcomed their son Virajveer in 2012 and daughter Varushka in 2014.

Also read| Kangana Ranaut welcomes Centre’s ‘each one, pay one’ policy to fund COVID 19 vaccines for poor

 

Credits :IANS

You may like these
EXCLUSIVE: Dilip Kumar Health Update: “His oxygen saturation is 100 percent, 350 cc of fluid was removed”
Juhi Chawla shares a video as she asks the authorities to certify that 5G technology is safe
Kangana Ranaut welcomes Centre’s ‘each one, pay one’ policy to fund COVID 19 vaccines for poor
Dilip Kumar likely to be discharged from hospital tomorrow, says family friend in the latest health update
PIC: Kangana Ranaut finds Mumbai rains romantic and yearns for her man; Says ‘Please show up’
Raabta turns 4: Kriti Sanon says her Raabta with Sushant, Dinoo was meant to be: Will remain close to my heart