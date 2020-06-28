Taimur Ali Khan is an adorable goofball in THIS throwback photo with Karisma Kapoor's kids Kiaan and Samiera

Taimur Ali Khan's photos with cousins Samiera and Kiaan have always taken social media by storm. Check out the photo below from 2018.

As things across the country begin to ease out and restrictions are lifted, we are back to seeing glimpses of celebrities out and about in the city. As few of them step out, the paparazzi, too, have been snapping these stars. And one of the first celebs to be spotted were Kareena Kapoor Khan, and son Taimur. If there is one celeb, the paps and netizens seemed to have missed, it is definitely Taimur. The young one was seen enjoying the sea breeze at Mumbai's Marine Drive and then was spotted with his mask the other day.

Since, we won't be seeing Taimur every other day considering the lockdown is still in place in Mumbai, we decided to go back in time and look at an old picture of the toddler with his cousins. In the photo, Taimur can be seen with a big book sitting on the bed with Karisma Kapoor's kids Kiaan and Samiera Kapoor. While the two pose for the camera, Taimur can be seen looking elsewhere. But his beady eyes and chubby cheeks are hard to miss. He definitely is an adorable goofball.

The photo was shared by Karisma on Taimur's second birthday back in 2018 as she called him 'little jaan' and 'baby nawab'.

