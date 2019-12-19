Taimur Ali Khan is all set for his birthday as he poses with Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan; See Pics

Taimur Ali Khan poses with Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan as he kickstarts celebrations ahead of his birthday.

B-Town's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is turning 3 tomorrow. As the Starkid is all set to blow 3 candles on his cake, proud parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and are hosting his birthday party today. The couple welcomed Taimur three years ago on December 20, 2016. As we are already aware, his photos and videos are already a sensation on the internet. Every time Kareena steps out with Taimur, it is not her but the baby boy who takes away the cake. From Taimur dolls to posts dedicated to the Starkid on Instagram, Taimur's fanbase matches upto mommy Kareena and dad Saif Ali Khan.

Celebrations have already kickstarted for Taimur's third birthday as we find Kareena and Saif hosting his birthday bash today in the city. Tim Tim looks all set for the same as he recently arrived at the venue along with Saif and Kareena and set the paparazzi on a clicking spree. The trio shells out major family goals as they pose together in style. Kareena looks resplendent in a black and white polka dot dress matched with black shades and white sports shoes. Saif too grabs eyeballs in his grey tee with denim jeans and white sports shoes. However, birthday boy Taimur once again steals the show as he arrives in a stylish black tee with white pants and brown boots.

The first one to arrive after the hosting family was Taimur's cousin sister Inaaya Kemmu with mommy Soha Ali Khan. We also spot with son Yash. Karisma Kapoor and family also mark their attendance at Tim Tim's birthday and we can't wait to see more pictures from the celebrations.

