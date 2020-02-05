Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Kemmu join Karan Johar's twins Yash & Roohi at their 3rd birthday bash; Watch Video

Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Kemmu dance their heart out as they join Karan Johar's twins Yash & Roohi at their 3rd birthday bash.

hosted a party for his twins Yash and Roohi today at a plush hotel in the city, ahead of their third birthday. Karan welcomed his twins on February 7, 2017. Last year, the filmmaker-producer celebrated Yash and Roohi's second birthday bash with a lot of pomp and show. Going by the same, this year too, Karan hosted a grand party. But this time, the director kicked in birthday celebrations for his babies two days before they actually turn 3.

A number of other B-Town babies made it to the early celebrations of Yash and Roohi. Recently, a video of Taimur Ali Khan and cousin sister Inaaya Kemmu romping around with twins Yash and Roohi at their third birthday party has surfaced on the internet and it is too cute to handle. Birthday boy Yash is seen in a red hoodie and mickey mouse pants, teamed with white sports shoes while Roohi makes for a pretty baby in a pink jacket. On the other hand, baby Taimur is spilling cuteness, as always, in a blue tee and Inaaya looks super cute dancing to a song in her frock. Check out the video:

Other star kids , Mehr Dhupia Bedi, Misha Kapoor, too are expected to attend Yash and Roohi's birthday bash. Last year, Karan organised a London-themed birthday party as his twins turned two. Knowing his love for fancy things and his abundant love for Yash and Roohi, their third birthday too is expected to be a grand event. As seen in the video, it seems to be a tent theme party as we find the kids playing in the garden with artificial firewood and tents placed around and we can't wait for more pictures to hit the internet.

