Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Kemmu receive piggyback ride from their dads Saif Ali Khan & Kunal Kemmu; See Pics

Looks like it was a bright sunny day for Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Kemmu as the little ones received a piggyback ride from their fathers and Kunal Kemmu. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, and Kunal Kemmu were seen catching up with each other amidst the lockdown while the two kids enjoyed on their fathers' backs. The Coronavirus lockdown has affected the lives of all. Gatherings aren't the same anymore and one needs to practise social distancing and putting on a mask on the face.

As Kareena, Saif, Soha, and Kunal were papped together outside their house today, all of them were seen with masks over their faces, standing away from each other. Kareena Kapoor Khan, as usual, stunned as she got papped in a multi coloured t-shirt with light blue ripped jeans and a pair of sunnies completing her look. Soha Ali Khan wore a simple yet stylish floral top paired with blue jeans and a light blue strapped Fitbit watch.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan was captured in his comfort clothing, his trademark white kurta pyjama. He carried his little boy Taimur on his back, who was wearing a gray t-shirt and shorts. Kunal Kemmu looked dapper in a white tee and black pants, carrying his daughter Inaaya on his back.

