Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu are cool cousins flaunting their tattoos in UNSEEN PIC

Soha Ali Khan, the princess of the nawabi gharana (royal family) tied the knot with the love of her life, Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu on January 25, 2015, three years after her brother Saif Ali Khan’s marriage to Kareena Kapoor. The Khan family is known to be deeply connected with each other, and it has been generationally followed. While Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are doting parents to Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh, Soha and Kunal have a lovely daughter named Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Taimur and Inaaya share a close bond and are often seen playing around together during the festivities at the Pataudi household. Recently, Saif and Soha’s sister Saba Ali Khan shared an adorable unseen picture of the munchkins on her Instagram.

Taimur and Inaaya flaunt their tattoos in unseen picture

Saba Ali Khan recently took to her official Instagram account, and shared a picture of her two favourite munchkins,Taimur and Inaaya. The picture appears to be from Inaaya’s birthday, which was celebrated recently. They were seen flaunting the cartoon tattoos painted on their arms, at Inaaya’s birthday bash. Both were seen very cutely twinning in pink. While Inaaya wore a floral baby pink full sleeve top, paired with pink jeans, Taimur was very smartly dressed in a solid light pink shirt, paired with blue denim jeans.

To add to the twinning game, both of them were seen wearing similar white pair of sneakers, and there is no doubt that the cousins truly enjoy each other’s company! Saba Ali Khan posted the picture and addressing the kids in their beloved nicknames, she wrote, "#inni #timtim '' with a heart emoticon and a blue eye attached beside it.

When Soha talked about Taimur and Inaaya’s bond

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son, Taimur Ali Khan has his own fangirl in the family, as Inaaya absolutely adores him and. Soha Ali Khan once said, "She gets stars in her eyes when she looks at him." She is more connected to her elder cousin because of the brief gap in their ages. Both Inaaya and Taimur enjoy massive popularity on social media, and fans go gaga everytime their pictures surface on Instagram.

