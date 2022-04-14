Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh look cute in ethnics as they arrive for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding; PIC

And Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s D-Day is finally here. The couple, who has been staying tight lipped about their wedding, are tying the knot today in an intimate traditional ceremony at Ranbir’s residence Vastu. It has been reported that Ranbir and Alia’s wedding will have their close friends and family in presence. And as per the recent update, Ranbir’s nephews Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh have also arrived for the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor’s big day and they are winning hearts with their cuteness.

In the pics, Taimur looked adorable as he wore a light pink coloured kurta which was paired with a white pyjama and white sneakers. On the other hand, Jeh also looked irresistibly cute in a pink coloured kurta with white polka dots. The little munchkin was accompanied by his nanny and was busy watching outside the window. Interestingly, Saif was also seen accompanying the kids in the car and was spotted wearing a pink kurta. Looks like the Nawab of Pataudi made sure to twin with his kids for Ranbir and Alia’s wedding.

Take a look at Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh’s pics:

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan was also seen making heads turn as she was clicked in a baby pink coloured classic real zari embroidered timeless organza saree for Ranbir and Alia’s big day. Talking about the much talked about wedding, Ranbir and Alia will reportedly be hosting a grand reception on April 17 which will be attended by Bollywood’s who’s who. The reception will take place in Taj Mahal Palace.