Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan ditch swanky cars for an auto rickshaw ride REVEALS Jawaani Jaaneman star

Often Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan are snapped in the city when they head out. During Jawaani Jaaneman's promotions on The Kapil Sharma Show, Saif revealed that he and his son often take auto rides to avoid traffic in the city.

While Bollywood stars and their swanky rides are popular, there are also actors who might ditch their cars and travel from public transport. Speaking of this, Jawaani Jaaneman star was on The Kapil Sharma Show for promotions where he revealed that he often takes auto rides with son Taimur Ali Khan instead of using his cars to travel in the city. Often when Taimur and Saif step out of the house, paps click the adorable father-son duo.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Saif visited The Kapil Sharma Show where he shared that often he likes to ditch their cars and opt for auto rickshaws as they can travel easily in traffic. The Jawaani Jaaneman actor revealed that Taimur and he take auto rides to avoid traffic and not the paparazzi. Often Saif has spoken about the media attention on his little kid and has mentioned that he and Kareena Kapoor Khan like to take it in their stride.

(Also Read: Saif Ali Khan reveals Taimur Ali Khan 'will kick and headbang you and say I don’t like you' when he hears 'no')

Meanwhile, a day back, in an interview with EIC, Saif had shared that Taimur is going through his bullying phase at home. The Jawaani Jaaneman actor even shared that Taimur gets furious when someone says ‘no’ to him. Among the cutest star kids, Taimur’s name shines right at the top. Saif, on the other hand, is gearing up for Jawaani Jaaneman’s release. Last evening, Kareena joined Saif and Jawaani Jaaneman’s team for a special screening. Starring Saif, Alaya F and , the film is directed by Nitin Kakkar and slated to release on January 31, 2020.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

