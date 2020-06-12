  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Taimur Ali Khan is a ball of happiness as he enjoys playtime and fans wish for more videos of the little nawab

In a throwback video, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son, Taimur Ali Khan, is seen enjoying a swing with his nanny; Take a look
8905 reads Mumbai
Taimur Ali Khan is a ball of happiness as he enjoys playtime and fans wish for more videos of the little nawab Taimur Ali Khan is a ball of happiness as he enjoys playtime and fans wish for more videos of the little nawab
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As much as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are a rage on social media, their son, Taimur Ali Khan, too, is a social media star. From his paparazzi photos, airport clicks to quarantine photos ft. on mom Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram, Taimur Ali Khan’s photos and videos are loved by netizens and today, while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on a throwback video of Tim and in the said video, we can see Taimur on top of a swing while his nanny is seen holding onto him, and Taimur is overjoyed to be playing on swings.

During a recent interview, Saif Ali Khan got talking about the lockdown as he said that the only silver lining of the lockdown is to be spending time with Tim as even he is super happy to have both his parents around him. Also, thanks to social media, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been sharing glimpses of the Nawabs and their quarantine and from painting the balcony wall to cooking and hand painting, Saif, Tim and Bebo have been making the most of the lockdown. A few days back, Bebo and Saif Ali Ali Khan were papped in the city as they took the toddler for a walk at Mumbai's Marine Drive. However, they were brutally trolled on social media for strolling on the streets without masks and ignoring safety measures during the pandemic.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium where she played the role of a cop and next, she will be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

Check out Taimur Ali Khan's video here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Throwback video of #taimuralikhan #stayhome #StaySafe #viralbhayani @bollywoodpap

A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap) on

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan up their airport style as they get papped together

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Latest Videos
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s SHOCKING statements on his struggle, nepotism, casting couch & #MeToo movement
Mona Singh on love, reservations to kiss onscreen, proposal, marriage, Laal Singh Chaddha
10 thoughts we had after watching 13 Reasons Why Season 4
Here’s why Sonam K Ahuja is a fashion icon
Mahima Chaudhry on her horrific accident, facing rejections, having no work & separation
Here’s how Yoga changed Shilpa Shetty’s life
Shilpa Shetty on battling an orthodox society, how a chance photoshoot changed her life & paparazzi
Pinkvilla Time Machine: Sara Ali Khan on Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim, Taimur
Ekta Kapoor: Interesting facts about the TV Czarina
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement