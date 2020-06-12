Taimur Ali Khan is a ball of happiness as he enjoys playtime and fans wish for more videos of the little nawab

In a throwback video, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son, Taimur Ali Khan, is seen enjoying a swing with his nanny; Take a look

As much as Kareena Kapoor Khan and are a rage on social media, their son, Taimur Ali Khan, too, is a social media star. From his paparazzi photos, airport clicks to quarantine photos ft. on mom Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram, Taimur Ali Khan’s photos and videos are loved by netizens and today, while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on a throwback video of Tim and in the said video, we can see Taimur on top of a swing while his nanny is seen holding onto him, and Taimur is overjoyed to be playing on swings.

During a recent interview, Saif Ali Khan got talking about the lockdown as he said that the only silver lining of the lockdown is to be spending time with Tim as even he is super happy to have both his parents around him. Also, thanks to social media, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been sharing glimpses of the Nawabs and their quarantine and from painting the balcony wall to cooking and hand painting, Saif, Tim and Bebo have been making the most of the lockdown. A few days back, Bebo and Saif Ali Ali Khan were papped in the city as they took the toddler for a walk at Mumbai's Marine Drive. However, they were brutally trolled on social media for strolling on the streets without masks and ignoring safety measures during the pandemic.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium where she played the role of a cop and next, she will be seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

