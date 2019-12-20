Taimur Ali Khan Birthday: Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan & others wish Tim as he turns 3

Taimur Ali Khan, who is one of the popular star kids in India, turned three years old today. Mommy Kareena Kapoor and daddy Saif Ali Khan had hosted a lavish birthday bash for their son last evening.

Taimur Ali Khan, who is one of the popular star kids in India, turned three years old today. Mommy Kareena Kapoor and daddy had hosted a lavish birthday bash for their son last evening. Kareena's mother Babita Kapoor, sister Karisma Kapoor and her kids, Soha Ali Khan, Genelia Deshmukh and kids, Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain and among others had graced the party. Sara took to her Instagram to share some throwback pictures of herself and Taimur and captioned the same as, "Happiest birthday little Tim Tim #munchkin #cutiepie #birthdayboy." For the unversed, Sara Ali Khan could not attend Taimur Ali Khan's birthday party as she was busy with Coolie No. 1's shooting schedule.

Meanwhile, Taimur's cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu wished the birthday boy on mother Soha Ali Khan's Instagram. Soha wrote, "Happy birthday Taimur bhai ! Here s to happy holidays and making funny faces through life." On the other hand, uncle Kunal wished him by sharing an adorable picture of Inaaya and Taimur and captioned the same as, "Happy Birthday Tim" and heart emoji. Karisma took to her Instagram story to wish him. She shared a cute photo of herself with her son and Taimur and wrote," Happy birthday to our darling jaan Taimur.

For the unversed, Saif and Kareena got married in the year 2012 and they welcomed Taimur in the year 2016. While Kareena is gearing up for the next release Good Newwz Saif's next release is Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

