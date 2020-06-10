Taimur Ali Khan blessed our feeds when he chanted ‘Mangal Murti Morya’ at Ganpati celebrations; Watch

In this throwback video, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son, Taimur Ali Khan is seen chanting ‘Mangal Murti Morya’ during Ganpati celebrations; Take a look

When we say that Taimur Ali Khan is a social media heartthrob, we are sure that everyone will nod in agreement because Tim, as he is fondly called, is loved by one and all. As much as we love to see his new photos and videos, we equally love to see old throwback photos of this little munchkin and today, while browsing through the internet, a video that blessed our feed was a video of Taimur Ali Khan and his uncle wherein this cutie patootie is seen chanting ‘Mangal Murti Morya’. In the said video, the toddler was captured by aunt Karisma Kapoor as he was in a playful mood and we seen chanting ‘mangal murti morya’.

Well, this video was captured on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi when the Kapoor’s had gathered for a lunch and when social distancing wasn’t the new normal, and later, Karisma Kapoor shared the video of her nephew playing with her son Kiaan and cousin Armaan Jain on Instagram and alongside the video, Karisma wrote, “#ganpatibappamoriya #family.” In the video, Taimur is seen wearing a traditional white attire while holding a giant lollipop in his hand.

A few days back, Taimur Ali Khan was papped with mom Kareena Kapoor Khan and dad at Marine Drive as the three stepped out after the lockdown was lifted to get some fresh air. However, soon after, netizens trolled Bebo and Saif for stepping out without masks and also, a cop later informed Saif and Kareena that small kids are not allowed to come outside as of now.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan up their airport style as they get papped together

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×