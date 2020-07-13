Taimur Ali Khan bonding with cousins Samiera & Kiaan in a throwback PHOTO is sure to win the internet

Taimur Ali Khan's pictures always win the internet whenever they are being shared. Meanwhile, check out one of the throwback pictures of the little munchkin.

Taimur Ali Khan is the most adorable kid in B-town and there is no doubt about this fact. The little munchkin who was born to Kareena Kapoor Khan and on 20th December 2016 has been the center of attraction ever since the beginning for all the obvious reasons. Taimur’s pictures instantly go viral whenever they are being shared on social media. The little guy who is cute as a button has a huge fan following in the country.

Meanwhile, we have chanced upon a throwback picture of Tim Tim which is hard to miss. As can be seen in the same, he is seen bonding with cousins Samiera and Kiaan. Taimur who is wearing a printed white outfit is seen holding a big book in his hands while sticking his tongue out and undoubtedly, he steals our hearts here. The other two kids are seen posing happily with him for the picture which was actually clicked by the latter’s ‘Masi’ Karisma Kapoor.

Check out the throwback picture below:

Almost every member of Karisma Kapoor and Kareena’s family are very much fond of Taimur Ali Khan and there is no doubt about this fact. The little munchkin celebrated his 3rd birthday last year with great pomp and show. He is currently under home quarantine along with his parents Kareena and Saif. Well, the paparazzi are currently missing Taimur’s frequent spottings outside his residence or playschool.

Credits :Instagram

