Taimur Ali Khan is a bundle of joy as he enjoys a swing ride in THIS throwback picture

Taimur Ali Khan is one of most adorable star kids in Bollywood. Meanwhile, check out one of his throwback pictures from the past.
Taimur Ali Khan has been grabbing the limelight ever since the beginning. The little guy was born to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan on 20th December 2020. His pictures and videos go viral on social media whenever he steps out on the streets of Mumbai either with his parents or others. However, as of now, we haven’t got hold of any new pictures of Tim Tim clicked by the shutterbugs because of the Coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the country.

However, we have now come across a throwback picture of the little Pataudi prince while digging through the archives. Taimur is happily enjoying a swing ride as can be seen in the picture. He is wearing a green t-shirt and printed black lowers teamed up with a pair of matching shoes. But what catches our attention here is his adorable expression as he looks directly at the camera while getting clicked.

Meanwhile, check out the throwback picture below:

Currently, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are having a gala time at home with Taimur amidst the lockdown that has been imposed in the country right from March. Speaking about the same, Saif revealed in an interview, “As actors, nothing much has changed, we usually spend time alone, by ourselves. The silver lining is having Taimur. There are 150 things to do.” On the other hand, the paparazzi got a glimpse of the little munchkin and his mom a few days back as the two of them headed to Karisma Kapoor’s residence.

