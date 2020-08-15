  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Taimur Ali Khan is busy playing as he gets caught in a candid moment in this throwback PHOTO

Taimur Ali Khan's pictures instantly go viral on social media for reasons that are quite obvious. Meanwhile, check out one of there rare pictures of the little munchkin.
10340 reads Mumbai
Taimur Ali Khan is busy playing as he gets caught in a candid moment in this throwback PHOTOTaimur Ali Khan is busy playing as he gets caught in a candid moment in this throwback PHOTO

Taimur Ali Khan’s pictures never fail to grab attention whenever they are being shared on social media. The little munchkin has been the center of attraction ever since he was born on 20th December 2016 to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Well, there is no denying this fact that his parents have a massive fan following already. However, one also cannot rule out that Tim Tim has a separate fan base of his own.

Meanwhile, the paparazzi have not been able to click the little Nawab in the past few months except for a few rare occasions. However, we do have come across a rare throwback picture of Taimur that surely deserves your attention. He is playing with a toy with some other people at what appears to be some party or similar event. The little guy is wearing a purple shirt as can be seen in the picture. Needless to say, he looks super cute in the picture.

Check it out below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tai Pai  #taimuralikhan

A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi  (taimuralikhanx) on

And now, there is some good news for all the ardent fans of Taimur Ali Khan which is that he is going to be a big brother soon. Yes, you heard it right. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are all set to welcome their second child. We have learned that the actress is already pregnant with the baby. Meanwhile, she is currently awaiting the progress of her movie Laal Singh Chaddha that also features Aamir Khan.  

Also Read: Taimur Ali Khan & Inaaya have a new member in the gang: Kunal Kemmu on Kareena Kapoor Saif’s pregnancy news

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are set to welcome their second child
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Actor’s cousin’s legal notice to Sanjay Raut to the next verdict of SC
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Krissann on Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, torn diary pages
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement