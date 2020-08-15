Taimur Ali Khan is busy playing as he gets caught in a candid moment in this throwback PHOTO

Taimur Ali Khan's pictures instantly go viral on social media for reasons that are quite obvious. Meanwhile, check out one of there rare pictures of the little munchkin.

Taimur Ali Khan’s pictures never fail to grab attention whenever they are being shared on social media. The little munchkin has been the center of attraction ever since he was born on 20th December 2016 to Kareena Kapoor Khan and . Well, there is no denying this fact that his parents have a massive fan following already. However, one also cannot rule out that Tim Tim has a separate fan base of his own.

Meanwhile, the paparazzi have not been able to click the little Nawab in the past few months except for a few rare occasions. However, we do have come across a rare throwback picture of Taimur that surely deserves your attention. He is playing with a toy with some other people at what appears to be some party or similar event. The little guy is wearing a purple shirt as can be seen in the picture. Needless to say, he looks super cute in the picture.

Check it out below:

And now, there is some good news for all the ardent fans of Taimur Ali Khan which is that he is going to be a big brother soon. Yes, you heard it right. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are all set to welcome their second child. We have learned that the actress is already pregnant with the baby. Meanwhile, she is currently awaiting the progress of her movie Laal Singh Chaddha that also features .

