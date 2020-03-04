Taimur Ali Khan buzzes with excitement and shouts ‘Doggie’ as he is spotted with grandma Babita; Watch Video

Taimur Ali Khan was spotted today with his maternal grandma Babita Kapoor and mom Kareena Kapoor Khan. The cutie patootie couldn’t control his excitement on seeing a pet dog passing by. Check it out.

Among the star kids in Bollywood, if there is one child who has managed to start a fan frenzy with his cute antics, it is Kareena Kapoor Khan and ’s munchkin, Taimur. Taimur Ali Khan has emerged as the internet’s favourite starkid and often his photos end up going viral. Kareena and Saif’s little munchkin has fan clubs dedicated to him that keep a track of every cute little activity of Taimur and share it on social media.

On Wednesday, Taimur stepped out with his nani Babita Kapoor and mom Kareena. The little cute opted for a cute striped tee with shorts and sneakers. Tim’s tee had ‘Chill Mode On’ written over it and surely it appeared as if Taimur was in a happy mood. In a video shared on social media, Taimur is seen holding his maternal grandmother’s hand and crossing the street. While doing so, Taimur noticed two dogs passing by. Seeing the furry friends, Kareena and Saif’s munchkin couldn’t control his excitement.

(Also Read: PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor stuns in a floral dress; Taimur Ali Khan won't let go of grandma Babita's hand)

Immediately, Taimur leaned towards the pet dogs and shouted, “Doggie Doggie,” and seeing his excitement, grandma Babita held onto him a little tighter. Post this, Taimur went inside his house with mom Kareena and grandma Babita. In another video, Taimur is seen shouting ‘Aye Bhailog’ as he crosses the street again with his mom Kareena and grandma.

Check out Taimur’s cute videos:

Meanwhile, a while back, in an interview, Kareena had revealed that Taimur is a complete outdoorsy kid and loves to hangout outside the house. Recently, a video of Tim turning farmer and plucking veggies in Punjab had gone viral on social media and it left netizens in awe of his cuteness. No matter what cute antics Kareena and Saif’s little one pulls off, he always manages to make fans go crazy for him!

Credits :Manav Manglani

Read More