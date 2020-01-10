Taimur Ali Khan calls him 'Sardarji Sardarji' after seeing him in his Tanhaji look, reveals Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan got talking about Taimur Ali Khan's reaction to his look from Tanhaji and well, it is just as adorable as one might have thought.

will take on the role of the antagonist in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and will be seen playing Udaybhan Rathod. The actor will take on an all-new avatar for the Ajay Devgan starrer, and for the same, he is seen in a beard with long hair. The movie will see Ajay in the role of Taanaji Malusae while his real-life will play his on-screen wife too, Savitrabai Malusare. The movie also features the likes of Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny, and others.

In a video, Saif got talking about the movie and his look in the film too. During the same conversation, Saif went on to reveal a little something about his little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan. He went on to say, "Taimur will call me, Sardarji, Sardarji!" and the video also sees Taimur looking at Saif while he gets ready for the movie. This role is special to Saif, as he has said earlier and also added how the makers must have thought of something for having asked him to do the role.

(ALSO READ: Jawaani Jaaneman Trailer: Saif's naughty antics, Tabu's 'hippie' act and Alaya's fresh face leave us intrigued)

Meanwhile, the actor is also gearing up for an upcoming film with , Jawaani Jaaneman and the trailer was released just yesterday. It was received well by the fans and well, it looks like the movie is sure going to tick our funny bones just about right.

Are you waiting for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior? Drop your comments right here.

Credits :Instagram

Read More