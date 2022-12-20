Taimur Ali Khan channels his inner rockstar in UNSEEN PICS shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan on his birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan is hands down, one of the most loved star kids! He is celebrating his 6th birthday today, and adorable wishes have been pouring in for Tim Tim on social media. Taimur’s aunt Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram and posted a heartwarming video featuring him and his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Now, Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a lovely post for her son Taimur on his birthday, and has also shared some unseen pictures!

On the occasion of Taimur’s 6th birthday, Kareena dropped three adorable pictures of Taimur. The first one shows him sitting on the deck looking at the sea and a gorgeous sunset. He is seen wearing a black t-shirt and striped red-and-white pajamas. The next two pictures show Taimur channeling his inner rockstar, and singing and strumming an air guitar. He can be seen jumping on the bed in his PJs and the pictures are just too cute! In her caption, Kareena expressed how much she loves her son Taimur, and that when he makes his own band, she will be the one cheering the loudest.

“Tim,can you see the ends of the earth?Cause that’s how much I love you Keep dreaming my child,chasing sunsets and searching… And ofcourse jumping on our bed making your own music,strumming your air guitar… And when you make your own band…you know who is going to be cheering the loudest? Happy Birthday Son…#My Tim Tim#Mera beta#Happy birthday Tim,” wrote Kareena. Check out the pictures below.